Completion of offering of new shares in FLSmidth & Co. A/S in connection with directed issue and private placement

The offering of up to 6,400,000 new shares in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth or the Company) in connection with the directed issue and private placement (the Offering) has now been successfully completed through an accelerated book-building process. Reference is made to company announcement no. 13 of 2021. FLSmidth has successfully completed a directed issue and private placement of 6,400,000 new shares of DKK 20 each (the New Shares) at an offer price of DKK 228 per share, raising gross proceeds to FLSmidth of approximately DKK 1.5 billion. The Offering was made pursuant to applicable exemptions from the obligation to publish a prospectus as a directed issue and private placement and subscribed for by eligible institutional and professional investors in Denmark and in certain other jurisdictions at market price and without pre-emption rights for FLSmidth’s existing shareholders.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

FLSmidth, the Board of Directors, the Group CEO and the Group CFO have each agreed to a 180-day lock-up period in relation to shares in FLSmidth towards the Managers. The lock-up undertakings are subject to certain customary exemptions.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for payment of the purchase price in respect of the Company’s contemplated acquisition of Thyssenkrupp AG’s mining business as announced in Company Announcement No. 7 of 2021 and other costs related to the acquisition such as integration expenses. Any residual net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

As the Offering was oversubscribed, an individual allocation of the New Shares was made.





Capital increase

Subject to settlement, a share capital increase will be registered with the Danish Business Authority and the share capital of FLSmidth will hereafter consist of 57,650,000 shares of DKK 20 each, equivalent to a registered share capital of DKK 1,153,000,000.



The New Shares represent 12.49% of FLSmidth's registered share capital before the capital increase and will account for 11.10% of FLSmidth's registered share capital upon completion of the capital increase.





Admission to trading and official listing

The New Shares will be issued under the temporary ISIN code DK0061674975. No application for admission to trading and official listing has been, or will be, filed for the New Shares issued under the temporary ISIN code, and the temporary ISIN code will only be registered with VP Securities A/S for subscription of the New Shares. The temporary ISIN code in VP Securities A/S will be merged with the permanent ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0010234467, as soon as possible following registration of the share capital increase with the Danish Business Authority. The New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on or around 15 September 2021.