AGILE ROBOTS announces the completion of Series C financing led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Robots, a leading intelligent robotics company, has recently announced the completion of a Series C financing with a total investment of US$220 million. The financing exercise is led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2*, followed by financial investors including but not limited to Chimera Investments under Abu Dhabi Royal Group, GL Ventures, Sequoia China and Linear Capital (in alphabetical order), and strategic investors including Xiaomi Group, Foxconn Industrial Internet ("FII"), and Midas. The proceedings from this financing exercise will be mainly used for the company's product development, mass production and global sales business expansion.

It is reported that Agile Robots managed to raise a total financing amount of over US$130 million in 2020 as the company with highest total financing amount in intelligent robotics industry in 2020. Agile Robots is currently the only unicorn in the intelligent robotics field with a valuation exceeding US$1 billion globally. With the completion of this financing round, Agile Robots become the first intelligent robotics company invested by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 in China.

Founded in 2018, with its headquartered both in Munich, Germany and Beijing, China, Agile Robots is a robotics software platform company with the leading hardware know-how in robotics. With German Aerospace Centre ("DLR") as its technical backbone and the core concept of "artificial intelligence empowerment", the company is committed to promoting the deep combination and innovation of artificial intelligence and robotics and expanding the application of robotics in more fields. DLR is not only the first institute to send intelligent robots into space and perform complex tasks such as human-robot collaboration, but also the first in the world to propose and develop successful force-controlled robots that adopted by industries.

Agile Robots independently developed and launched software and hardware products such as its operating system AgileCore for the coordination of robots and accessories such as end effectors from different manufactures, its smart force-controlled robot DIANA, its medical robots, humanoid dexterous five-finger hands, and its flexible intelligent platform (FIP). With its unique hardware and software R&D capabilities, Agile Robots has launched its highly disruptive "robotic worker" that serves as smart assistant to all kinds of workers and professionals from different fields to take over mundane or dangerous tasks. Therewith Agile Robots opens new "blue ocean markets" for intelligent robot applications. Currently, the company has implemented its robots for production in multiple industrial scenarios. Agile Robots' products have been successfully put into mass production, achieved large-scale applications in medical, industrial (consumer electronics, automotive, jewelry and other precision assembly and manufacturing scenarios), agricultural, education and service fields.