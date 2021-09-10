checkAd

Akropolis Group sells a land plot in the Kaunas district, Lithuania to SBA Urban

Biruliškių Turtas, a subsidiary of Akropolis Group, which manages shopping and entertainment centres in Lithuania and Latvia, is selling land plot in the Kaunas district, Lithuania to SBA Urban, a SBA Group company. In accordance with the agreement between the parties, the value of this transaction will remain undisclosed.

The land plot is being sold in accordance with Akropolis Group’s strategy to focus on its key areas of activity and to divest from its non-essential assets that do not generate income.

The area of the land plot being sold in Kaunas district is 12.4543 ha in size, purpose - other. Address: Veterinarų St. 4, Biruliškių Vlg., Karmėlava Subdistrict., Kaunas District Municipality.





