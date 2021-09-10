checkAd

CanaFarma Announces Just Live(R) Partnering with Vertical Wellness to Launch Athlete Founded, Nature Grounded CBD Infused Sparkling Water

Autor: Accesswire
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") a leader in the branded health and wellness space, is pleased to announce that Just Live® has partnered with Vertical Wellness™ Inc. ("VWI"), a company with which CanaFarma recently entered into an MOU to acquire (see the Company's press release dated June 29, 2021 for further details) to introduce Just Live® CBD Sparkling Water. Continuing Just Live's objective to provide fitness enthusiasts of all levels with a trusted source of natural alternatives, Just Live® will be rolling out its first product extension into the Sparkling Water category.

"With Just Live's athlete, brand and product expertise and Vertical Wellness's experience and leadership in the beverage industry, we are thrilled to introduce our first brand extension into CBD infused Sparkling Water", said Kevin Meehan, Just Live CEO. "Since we introduced Just Live last year, we have received an enormous amount of positive feedback from our community about the benefits of CBD in their workouts, sleep and recovery efforts. The progression into the beverage category happened organically, if you will, and we developed a handful of great tasting flavors that deliver the benefits of CBD in a refreshing and hydrating Sparkling Water."

Just Live's CBD Sparkling Waters will include the refreshing flavors of Meyer Lemon, Cran-Raspberry, Lime with Mint, Clementine, Mixed Berry and Grapefruit. Each serving provides 25 mg of the highest quality, American grown hemp-derived CBD, using the latest emulsion technology to ensure the greatest efficacy per serving. All Just Live® products are THC-free, alcohol free, and have no intoxicating attributes. Additionally, Just Live's high-quality products are completely compliant, and are created via a fully transparent supply chain.

"We believe cannabis infused beverages will be one of the most important form factors for consumers," said Smoke Wallin, CEO of Vertical Wellness and a long-time beverage industry leader. Wallin continued, "There is no brand in the market with this kind of athlete driven support. I couldn't be more excited to launch Just Live CBD Sparkling Waters with our national distribution partners into our key retailer and hospitality partners in select markets."

