PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR) (“Vor”) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted Fast Track designation to VOR33, Vor’s lead engineered hematopoietic stem cell (“eHSC”) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”).

VOR33, the lead product candidate from Vor’s novel scientific platform, consists of CRISPR genome-edited hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells that have been engineered to lack CD33. Once infused, VOR33 is designed to protect patients’ healthy cells from anti-CD33 therapies, such as VCAR33 or Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin). VOR33 is intended to replace standard of care transplants for AML patients who are at high risk of relapse and has the potential to seamlessly integrate into current transplant settings.

Vor is actively enrolling in its Phase 1/2a clinical trial for AML patients who currently have limited treatment options. Vor remains on track to report VOR33’s initial clinical data in the first half of 2022. Vor is also currently exploring the use of its genome engineered hematopoietic stem cell platform in combination with multiple therapeutic modalities.

The full text of the announcement from Vor is as follows:

VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for AML

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 – Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to VOR33, the Company’s lead engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

VOR33 consists of CRISPR genome-edited hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells that have been engineered to lack CD33. Once infused, VOR33 is designed to protect patients’ healthy cells from anti-CD33 therapies, such as VCAR33 or Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin). VOR33 is intended to replace standard of care transplants for AML patients who are at high risk of relapse and has the potential to seamlessly integrate into current transplant settings.

“Receiving Fast Track designation is an important milestone for Vor, which signals the FDA’s recognition of the serious and life-threatening medical condition of patients facing acute myeloid leukemia and the potential of VOR33 to address this unmet medical need,” said Robert Pietrusko, PharmD, Vor’s Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer. “We will continue to work closely with the FDA to expedite the development of VOR33, which is now actively enrolling in its Phase 1/2a clinical trial for AML patients who currently have limited treatment options. We continue to remain on-track to report VOR33’s initial clinical data in the first half of 2022.”

