Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback Autor: PLX AI | 10.09.2021, 08:09 | 9 | 0 | 0 10.09.2021, 08:09 | (PLX AI) – Bonesupport shares are expected to drop at least 10% today after a major setback in the company's FORTIFY study, analysts said. Bonesupport announced inconclusive results for the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, as the … (PLX AI) – Bonesupport shares are expected to drop at least 10% today after a major setback in the company's FORTIFY study, analysts said. Bonesupport announced inconclusive results for the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, as the … (PLX AI) – Bonesupport shares are expected to drop at least 10% today after a major setback in the company's FORTIFY study, analysts said.

Bonesupport announced inconclusive results for the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, as the drop-out rate was very high in the study with only 143 qualified subjects of 201 enrolled for the composite efficacy endpoint at 12 months

The very high drop-out rate has led to the FORTIFY study not qualifying to the requirements of a PMA application

This is a big setback for Bonesupport, as it means it will not be able to file the large trauma indication for PMA approval, Carnegie said

The shares will take a hit, as the market may have underestimated the risk to this trial, Carnegie said

Bonesupport was cut to hold from buy at SEB

We anticipate a 2-year delay in U.S. approval for the indication trauma, until the end of 2024, SEB said



Bonesupport Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Bonesupport Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer