ISS Is Reinventing Itself, Handelsbanken Says in Upgrade

(PLX AI) – ISS is reinventing itself, with stronger risk management and a more conservative communication style under the new CEO, Handelsbanken said, upgrading the stock to hold from sell.

Price target raised to DKK 145 from DKK 54

There is a chance that ISS will exceed its guidance for 2021, after management conservatively kept it unchanged in the half-year report, Handelsbanken said

