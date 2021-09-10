checkAd

ISS Is Reinventing Itself, Handelsbanken Says in Upgrade

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – ISS is reinventing itself, with stronger risk management and a more conservative communication style under the new CEO, Handelsbanken said, upgrading the stock to hold from sell. Price target raised to DKK 145 from DKK 54There is a chance …

  • (PLX AI) – ISS is reinventing itself, with stronger risk management and a more conservative communication style under the new CEO, Handelsbanken said, upgrading the stock to hold from sell.
  • Price target raised to DKK 145 from DKK 54
  • There is a chance that ISS will exceed its guidance for 2021, after management conservatively kept it unchanged in the half-year report, Handelsbanken said
  • A sell rating is no longer justified, especially amid solid demand in the end-markets and the comapny's low valuation: Handelsbanken
