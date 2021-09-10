KWEB attracts strong inflow from European and UK investors, as US-listing becomes the largest China ETF
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF (KWEB) recently surpassed $700 million in assets under management1. The fund has seen strong inflows as European, and UK investors look to capitalize on deep-valuation discounts in China's internet sector following this summer's rollout of new regulations in China.
Within Europe and the UK, KWEB is listed on the London, Euronext Amsterdam, and Borsa Italiana stock exchanges. The fund is available in USD, EURO, and GBP share classes.
|
Exchange
|
Ticker
|
Currency
|
London Stock
|
KWEB LN
|
USD
|
London Stock
|
KWBE LN
|
EUR
|
London Stock
|
KWBP LN
|
GBP
|
Euronext
|
KWEB NA
|
USD
|
Borsa Italiana
|
KWEB IM
|
EUR
The growth in KWEB's UCITS listing follows similar inflows from KWEB US. Over the past six weeks, KWEB US has nearly doubled in size, taking in over $4 billion inflows1. KWEB's US-listing is now the largest China ETF outside of mainland China with assets under management over $8 billion1.
"China is home to the world's largest consumer market in physical goods2, E-Commerce market3, and internet population4," said Dr. Xiaolin Chen, Head of International at KraneShares. "We believe these trends are here to stay and are continuing to grow. Investors can access leading companies benefitting from this growth through KWEB."
