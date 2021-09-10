KWEB attracts strong inflow from European and UK investors, as US-listing becomes the largest China ETF

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF (KWEB) recently surpassed $700 million in assets under management1. The fund has seen strong inflows as European, and UK investors look to capitalize on deep-valuation discounts in China's internet sector following this summer's rollout of new regulations in China.

Within Europe and the UK, KWEB is listed on the London, Euronext Amsterdam, and Borsa Italiana stock exchanges. The fund is available in USD, EURO, and GBP share classes.