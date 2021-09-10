checkAd

KWEB attracts strong inflow from European and UK investors, as US-listing becomes the largest China ETF

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 08:30  |  41   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF (KWEB) recently surpassed $700 million in assets under management1. The fund has seen strong inflows as European, and UK investors look to capitalize on deep-valuation discounts in China's internet sector following this summer's rollout of new regulations in China.

Within Europe and the UK, KWEB is listed on the London, Euronext Amsterdam, and Borsa Italiana stock exchanges. The fund is available in USD, EURO, and GBP share classes.

Exchange

Ticker

Currency

London Stock
Exchange

KWEB LN

USD

London Stock
Exchange

KWBE LN           

EUR

London Stock
Exchange

KWBP LN

GBP

Euronext
Amsterdam

KWEB NA

USD

Borsa Italiana 

KWEB IM           

EUR

The growth in KWEB's UCITS listing follows similar inflows from KWEB US. Over the past six weeks, KWEB US has nearly doubled in size, taking in over $4 billion inflows1. KWEB's US-listing is now the largest China ETF outside of mainland China with assets under management over $8 billion1.

"China is home to the world's largest consumer market in physical goods2, E-Commerce market3, and internet population4," said Dr. Xiaolin Chen, Head of International at KraneShares. "We believe these trends are here to stay and are continuing to grow. Investors can access leading companies benefitting from this growth through KWEB."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KWEB attracts strong inflow from European and UK investors, as US-listing becomes the largest China ETF NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF (KWEB) recently surpassed $700 million in assets under management1. The fund has seen strong inflows as European, and UK investors look to capitalize on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Announces CEO Succession
United Arab Emirates (UAE) Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 1,015 Million by 2026 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Google and Shopify Team Up to Help 1.7 Million SMBs Reach More Consumers
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Global Telemedicine Market Revenue to Hit US$ 62.2 Billion by 2025 - Zion Market Research
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Kindred live in Arizona from Day 1
Vascular Access Devices Market Gains from Growing Number of Surgeries Related to Vascular Diseases, ...
Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 38,119.46 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Global Spatial Computing Market to be Worth USD 196.21 billion by 2026 with Double-Digit Growth of ...
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...