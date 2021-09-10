SBB Buy Recommendation Reiterated at Kepler on New Financial Targets
- (PLX AI) – SBB remains a buy at Kepler Cheuvreux after the company issued new financial targets and dividend policy.
- SBB's growth case continues, Kepler said
- SBB now targets generated income from property development to average SEK 2,000-2,500 million per year on average over a 5-year period (previous target: SEK 1,000-1,400 million)
- Now targets property portfolio of SEK 300 billion by 2026, with retained BBB+ rating (previous target: property portfolio of SEK 125 billion by 2025)
- Aims to be climate positive by 2030 (previous target: 100 per cent climate neutral by 2030)
- SBB continues to target an increasing dividend, but now it will be paid in 12 monthly installments
- Next dividend is SEK 1.32 per year, to be proposed at the 2022 AGM
