Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

SBB Buy Recommendation Reiterated at Kepler on New Financial Targets (PLX AI) – SBB remains a buy at Kepler Cheuvreux after the company issued new financial targets and dividend policy. SBB's growth case continues, Kepler saidSBB now targets generated income from property development to average SEK 2,000-2,500 …



