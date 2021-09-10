checkAd

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc has yesterday received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nordström, Niklas
Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20210909191224_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 999 Unit price: 2.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 18 Unit price: 2.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 593 Unit price: 2.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 1,610 Volume weighted average price: 2.5 EUR


For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

 

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com






