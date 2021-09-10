SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.09.2021, 09:00 | 6 | 0 | 0 10.09.2021, 09:00 |

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc has yesterday received the following notification: Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nordström, Niklas

Position: Chief Financial Officer Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20210909191224_2 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-09-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 999 Unit price: 2.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 18 Unit price: 2.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 593 Unit price: 2.5 EUR Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1,610 Volume weighted average price: 2.5 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552 Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com









