Sydbank to Pay DKK 5.70 Dividend, Resumes Share Buybacks
- (PLX AI) – Sydbank gets approval from the Danish FSA to resume the share buyback program that was stopped last year due to Covid-19.
- Sydbank has DKK 219 million to buy back shares out of the original DKK 250 million program
- Sydbank also to propose dividend of DKK 5.70 per share, subject to the withdrawal of the recommendation of the European Systemic Risk Board not to distribute dividends
- It is expected that the recommendation will be withdrawn at the end of September 2021
