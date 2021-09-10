Sydbank to Pay DKK 5.70 Dividend, Resumes Share Buybacks Autor: PLX AI | 10.09.2021, 08:58 | 10 | 0 | 0 10.09.2021, 08:58 | (PLX AI) – Sydbank gets approval from the Danish FSA to resume the share buyback program that was stopped last year due to Covid-19.Sydbank has DKK 219 million to buy back shares out of the original DKK 250 million programSydbank also to propose … (PLX AI) – Sydbank gets approval from the Danish FSA to resume the share buyback program that was stopped last year due to Covid-19.Sydbank has DKK 219 million to buy back shares out of the original DKK 250 million programSydbank also to propose … (PLX AI) – Sydbank gets approval from the Danish FSA to resume the share buyback program that was stopped last year due to Covid-19.

Sydbank has DKK 219 million to buy back shares out of the original DKK 250 million program

Sydbank also to propose dividend of DKK 5.70 per share, subject to the withdrawal of the recommendation of the European Systemic Risk Board not to distribute dividends

