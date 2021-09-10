Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
(PLX AI) – Bonesupport shares fell almost 40% at the open after the company's FORTIFY study suffered a major setback that will delay U.S. approval for trauma indications at least 2 years. A very high drop-out rate has led to the FORTIFY study not …
(PLX AI) – Bonesupport shares fell almost 40% at the open after the company's FORTIFY study suffered a major setback that will delay U.S. approval for trauma indications at least 2 years. A very high drop-out rate has led to the FORTIFY study not …
- (PLX AI) – Bonesupport shares fell almost 40% at the open after the company's FORTIFY study suffered a major setback that will delay U.S. approval for trauma indications at least 2 years.
- A very high drop-out rate has led to the FORTIFY study not qualifying to the requirements of a PMA application
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare