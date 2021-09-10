checkAd

Delivery Hero Has 40% Upside on Sustainable Strong Growth, BofA Says

Autor: PLX AI
10.09.2021, 09:16   

(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero has sustainable strong growth while investments may be peaking, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. BofA's EUR 185 price target implies 40% upside for Delivery HeroRevenue growth …

  • (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero has sustainable strong growth while investments may be peaking, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
  • BofA's EUR 185 price target implies 40% upside for Delivery Hero
  • Revenue growth momentum started before the Covid-19 pandemic and is the result of investments and accelerated changes in consumer behavior, according to Delivery Hero
  • Investments should peak in Japan and Germany next year, with odds of entry in new Western European markets are small, BofA said
