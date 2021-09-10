Delivery Hero Has 40% Upside on Sustainable Strong Growth, BofA Says
- (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero has sustainable strong growth while investments may be peaking, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- BofA's EUR 185 price target implies 40% upside for Delivery Hero
- Revenue growth momentum started before the Covid-19 pandemic and is the result of investments and accelerated changes in consumer behavior, according to Delivery Hero
- Investments should peak in Japan and Germany next year, with odds of entry in new Western European markets are small, BofA said
