Delivery Hero Has 40% Upside on Sustainable Strong Growth, BofA Says

10.09.2021, 09:16 | (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero has sustainable strong growth while investments may be peaking, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

BofA's EUR 185 price target implies 40% upside for Delivery Hero

Revenue growth momentum started before the Covid-19 pandemic and is the result of investments and accelerated changes in consumer behavior, according to Delivery Hero

Revenue growth momentum started before the Covid-19 pandemic and is the result of investments and accelerated changes in consumer behavior, according to Delivery Hero

Investments should peak in Japan and Germany next year, with odds of entry in new Western European markets are small, BofA said



