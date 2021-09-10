checkAd

Arco Vara AS resolution of shareholders adopted without calling a general meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 09:20  |  22   |   |   

The management board of Arco Vara AS (registry code 10261718, hereinafter the Company) proposed to adopt the below resolution of the shareholders without calling a general meeting. The notification of adoption of a resolution of the shareholders without calling a general meeting was published on 26 August 2021 via the stock exchange information system (https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=ba72b1628e2e464f7aadab195e3b24 ...), on the website of the Company www.arcovara.com and in the newspaper Postimees on 27 August 2021.

By the expiry of the voting period, i.e. by 10:00 (Estonian time) on 10 September 2021, 4 shareholders of the Company had voted, representing 6,496,152 votes of the total 9,388,367 votes, i.e. 69.19% of all the votes represented by the shares of the Company. If a shareholder did not state within the specified term whether they were for or against the resolution, they were deemed to vote against the resolution (§ 2991 (2) of the Commercial Code) and such votes are reflected as given against the resolution in the voting record.

On 10 September 2021 the shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolution:

  1. Extension of the public offering period of the Company’s shares and consequent amendment of the resolution of the general meeting adopted on 12 August 2021

The shareholders of the Company have decided to extend the public offering period (offer period) of the new shares of the Company and in connection with this it was decided to amend clause c) of the resolution adopted at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 12 August 2021 and confirm it in the following wording:

“c) The subscription and payment for the new shares will take place between 20 September 2021 at 10:00 and 15 October 2021 at 16:00 in accordance with the procedure specified in the offer document, which will be published before the start of the offer period.”

The other clauses of the resolution adopted at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on 12 August 2021 will not be changed and they will remain valid as adopted and unchanged by the general meeting.

6,496,152 votes were given in favour of the resolution, i.e. the resolution was adopted by a 69.19% majority.

The voting record shall be made available on the Company’s website www.arcovara.com within seven days as of this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Miko-Ove Niinemäe

CEO
+372 614 4630
miko.niinemae@arcovara.com
www.arcovara.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arco Vara AS resolution of shareholders adopted without calling a general meeting The management board of Arco Vara AS (registry code 10261718, hereinafter the Company) proposed to adopt the below resolution of the shareholders without calling a general meeting. The notification of adoption of a resolution of the shareholders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Medigus: Polyrizon to Test its Product Candidate for Protection Against High Transmissible Corona Virus ...
Clene Completes Final Patient Visit in Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS Study: Topline Data Readout Expected Q4 2021
Nabriva and Vizient Enter into Agreement to Make XENLETA (lefamulin) Available to Vizient’s ...
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO SPIN-OFF HEALTH SERVICES SUBSIDIARY
Comstock Acquires Plain Sight Innovations Corporation
Zealand Pharma Presents Data at 2021 ESPEN Virtual Congress Demonstrating Dose-dependent Effects of ...
Betty's Eddies Brand Launches Singles and Brings Back Multi-Packs
Vera Therapeutics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on IgA Nephropathy
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...