checkAd

DGAP-News DATAMETREX IS POISED FOR SIGNIFICANT REVENUE INCREASE WITH NEW AGREEMENTS

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.09.2021, 09:29  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: Datametrex AI Limited / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Change in Forecast
DATAMETREX IS POISED FOR SIGNIFICANT REVENUE INCREASE WITH NEW AGREEMENTS

10.09.2021 / 09:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Canada, September 10, 2021 - Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has signed two new service agreements and commenced on September 3rd, 2021, (the "Agreements") for COVID-19 testing, one with a major Hollywood film studio and the other with one of the largest streaming platforms and services company. As of today's date, the Company is currently working with 24 production companies Canada wide.

Film and TV productions in Canada and the United States, including unions representing production staff, film crews and actors along with Canadians in general, have a foremost concern regarding the Delta variant (B.1.617.2. variant), a hyper-contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain first identified in India in October 2020.

"These agreements will help Datametrex continue to grow the testing business and generate revenue and profits for the shareholders while supporting the film industry in Canada," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.


For further information, please contact:
Marshall Gunter - CEO
Phone: (514) 295-2300
Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement on mutually acceptable terms or complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, that the due diligence of any of the parties will be satisfactory, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.


10.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1232586  10.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232586&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDataMetrex AI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Diskussion zu Datametrex -- Covid19 Test Kits
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News DATAMETREX IS POISED FOR SIGNIFICANT REVENUE INCREASE WITH NEW AGREEMENTS DGAP-News: Datametrex AI Limited / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Change in Forecast DATAMETREX IS POISED FOR SIGNIFICANT REVENUE INCREASE WITH NEW AGREEMENTS 10.09.2021 / 09:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Launches PKU GOLIKE(R) ...
DGAP-News: MYNARIC MELDET EINEN WEITEREN KUNDEN FÜR SEIN NEUESTES PRODUKT CONDOR MK3
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma präsentiert auf H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference und ...
Das ist der dritte Clou in kürzester Zeit: Modern Plant Based Foods kooperiert mit einem der größten US-amerikanischen Discounter!
DGAP-News: www.fondsboutiquen.de / www.fundboutiques.com: Finanzplatz Schweiz & Rohstoffe - Natural Resources ...
DGAP-News: Burcon gibt Einzelheiten zur Jahres- und Sonderhauptversammlung bekannt, Neue Richtlinien zur ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE stellt mit Umzug in Marienturm entscheidende Weiche für Umsetzung der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Status of the proposed business combination - Fulfillment of minimum cash ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:29 UhrDGAP-News: Datametrex AI steht dank neuer Verträge vor einer deutlichen Umsatzsteigerung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Tech-Market Report: Sektor in der Breite leichter, TecDAX und NASDAQ rutschen ab
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21Tech-Market Report: SAP und Aixtron (AIXA) legen zu; SMA Solar (S92) rutschen ab
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Tech-Market Report: SLM Solutions (AM3D) sehr fest; Manz (M5Z) und Nordex (NDX1) klettern, SAP konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Tech-Market Report: New Work (NWO) und Varta (VAR1) legen zu; Tesla (TL0) klettern weiter
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21DGAP-News: Datametrex unterzeichnet Verträge für zwei neue Spielfilmproduktionen in Montreal
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21DGAP-News: DATAMETREX SIGNS TWO NEW FEATURE FILMS IN MONTREAL
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21Tech-Market Report: TecDAX fester - Aixtron (AIXA) und Cancom (COK) legen zu; Tesla (TL0) und Lucid (CH2A) vorbörslich im Plus
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: DATAMETREX AWARDED AI CONTRACT
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: Datametrex erhält KI-Auftrag
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten