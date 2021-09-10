checkAd

CGG Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

CGG

A French société anonyme

with a share capital of € 7,116,618

Registered office : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France

Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

 

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French market authority (AMF- Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

Date of the information

  		 

Total number of issued shares 		 

Number of actual voting rights* 		 

Number of theoretical voting rights**
 

August 31, 2021

  		 

711,662,197 		 

712,328,755 		 

712,353,751

 

*All of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than two years, which have double voting rights.

** Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French market authority, the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which are deprived of voting rights.

