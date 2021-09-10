checkAd

3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 09:30   

  • Material enables new design styles for company’s renowned 100% pure wax 3D printing solution for jewelry casting
  • Facilitates more intricate designs with improved pattern durability and flexibility

ROCK HILL, South Carolina, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), the jewelry market leader in 100% lost wax casting, today introduced VisiJet Wax Jewel Red – the latest innovation to its materials portfolio that is transforming the art of jewelry production. VisiJet Wax Jewel Red enables jewelry manufacturers to design and produce more intricate, durable patterns - unlocking new design styles for 100% wax casting - as well as delivering improved production efficiency and reduced waste. This material in conjunction with 3D Systems’ wax 3D printing technology and additive manufacturing software integrates seamlessly into standard lost wax casting processes and delivers increased freedom of design with same-day pattern printing and casting while eliminating tooling time and costs.

Wax 3D printing has become the recognized standard for the production of patterns for jewelry casting. However, some styles and designs require fine meshes and intricate details that are difficult to achieve. 3D Systems’ new VisiJet Wax Jewel Red is engineered specifically to address the needs of casting houses producing jewelry patterns that include fusion and stone-setting designs. The company’s latest material delivers significantly increased flexibility which reduces breakage as a result of handling through the entire lost wax casting process, especially for features such as lightweight filigree and thin wire mesh designs. Casting houses using this breakthrough material as part of their workflow will be able to produce more durable, flexible patterns thus helping them reduce waste, time, and cost.

“Additive manufacturing has made its mark on the jewelry industry - allowing artisans to push the boundaries and take their creativity to new levels,” said Dr. Edwin Hortelano, senior vice president, materials engineering & development, 3D Systems. “We created VisiJet Wax Jewel Red as the next step in our 100% wax casting portfolio, specifically to enable the unmatched quality of lost wax casting for jewelry design styles with fine features. This addition helps artisans and casting houses deliver unique designs while improving productivity and reducing costs.”

