SPI Energy’s Solar4America Appoints Former Sunrun Executive as its New SVP of Consumer Business

LIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced Solar4America, a subsidiary of the Company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice"), appointed solar industry veteran Harry Payne as its new SVP of Consumer Business.

Prior to joining Solar4America, Payne was Vice President Business Development at SD Renewables, a commercial fintech company focused on clean energy financing solutions. Previously, Payne held senior executive positions at Sunlight and Power, Swell Energy, SunPower, and SunRun, the leading home solar panel and battery storage company. Prior to entering the renewable energy industry, Payne held senior roles at leading Fortune 500 companies, including Vice President of Sales for Levi's Strauss, North American Sales Director for the Scott's Company, Manager of Field Marketing for Black and Decker, and Unit Manager - Retail Operations for Procter & Gamble.

"Harry is a proven leader with consistent success in broad base of Fortune 500 and startup companies," commented Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "His years of experience in senior leadership positions at multi-billion-dollar solar operators, combined with deep sales and marketing knowledge gained at leading consumer brands including Levi's, Black and Decker, Scott's, and Proctor & Gamble, will provide tremendous value as we seek to rapidly scale our consumer operations moving forward."

About SolarJuice

SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice") is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets. Established in 2009, the Company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and delivers a one-stop global solution for solar panels, inverters, and battery systems. Since inception, the Company has served over 3,000 B2B accounts and 400 customers. SolarJuice also plans to grow its supply chain, enhance its technology platform and looks to expand its product delivery throughout the Asia Pacific Region and the North America markets. With the recent acquisition of Solar4America, one of the leading solar and roofing installers in the United States, this will allow the Company to serve more customers in the growing California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Colorado markets. With more than a million solar systems and roofs under its belt, the Livermore, CA-based company now employs hundreds of installers and operates in five states: California, Florida, Nevada, Colorado and Texas.