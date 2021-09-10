checkAd

Spaghetti Served at CERN

Scientists Develop a New Particle Absorber for the LHCb Experiment at CERN, NUST MISIS reports

MOSCOW, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of scientists from NUST MISIS has developed a new technology for the production of an absorber for the electromagnetic particle calorimeter for the LHCb experiment at CERN (Geneva, Switzerland). The purpose of the experiment is to explain and understand why antimatter disappeared during the evolution of the Universe. The unique properties of a special lead-antimony alloy and a cassette technology for replacing light-emitting fibers will allow meeting strict technical requirements, simplifying maintenance and extending the life of the calorimeter.

NUST MISiS logo (PRNewsfoto/NUST MISiS)

To answer the question of why the Universe consists mainly of matter, and not of equal parts of matter and antimatter, scientists accelerate streams of elementary particles to speeds close to the speed of light and make them collide in special chambers. During the collision of beams at gigantic energies, many particles and antiparticles are born. At the same time, the picture of their decays is slightly different and it is this difference that scientists are trying to find. To do this, each particle must be detected during decay, and then its track must be traced and its energy measured.

To do this, particle streams are passed through a number of different detectors, including calorimeters (devices for measuring the energy of electrons and hadrons), which are part of the LHCb detector complex at CERN. The modern electromagnetic LHCb calorimeter comprises "shish kebab" type modules - alternating layers of a plastic scintillator (a substance that absorbs and re-radiates energy into a light flash) and a lead absorber.

The introduction of the program of the increased luminosity of the LHCb experiment involves the collection of statistics in modes of increased radioactivity due to an increase in the number of particle collisions per second. This imposes some serious requirements on the load and radiation resistance of the experimental systems, as well as the materials from which they are made.

To improve the radiation resistance and increase the service life of the calorimeter, the researchers proposed to use a new "spaghetti" geometry, which consists of scintillation fibers oriented in the secondary particles' motion direction. The fibers are enclosed in an absorbent matrix - a metal absorber.

