Nexans continues to electrify the future with plans to supply major UK offshore wind farm with critical export cable infrastructure

Paris, Sept ember 10 , 2021 – Nexans can confirm it has entered into exclusive negotiations with a leading developer to supply and install onshore and offshore export cables for a significant offshore windfarm in the UK. The multi-million-pound deal will allow the efficient transfer of energy from the windfarm to the grid when the project comes online in the mid-2020s.

The deal further confirms Nexans leadership in the critical offshore windfarm sector and its core role in driving the energy transition through the next decade and beyond. The UK government has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and large-scale offshore wind is viewed as critical to achieving this ambition.

Nexans will provide further details on this transaction upon completion.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. With around 25,000 people in 38 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2020, Nexans generated 5.7 billion euros in standard sales.

The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data.

Nexans is the first company of its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledge to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.comwww.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication







Catherine Garipoglu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 78

catherine.garipoglu@nexans.com







Minaa El Baz

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 65

minaa.el_baz@nexans.com Investor relations







Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 94

aurelia.baudey-vignaud@nexans.com







Elodie Robbe-Mouillot

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87

elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

Attachment