RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-09-10
|Loan
|3112
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0008014062
|Maturity
|2026-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|700
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|-1.979 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1.993 %
|Highest yield
|-1.969 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|33.33
|Auction date
|2021-09-10
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,100
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-1.688 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1.689 %
|Highest yield
|-1.680 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|90.00
