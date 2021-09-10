RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.09.2021, 10:07 | 18 | 0 | 0 10.09.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-09-10 Loan 3112 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0008014062 Maturity 2026-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 700 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 8 Number of accepted bids 6 Average yield -1.979 % Lowest accepted yield -1.993 % Highest yield -1.969 % % accepted at lowest yield 33.33

Auction date 2021-09-10 Loan 3111 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0007045745 Maturity 2032-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 2,100 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 9 Number of accepted bids 2 Average yield -1.688 % Lowest accepted yield -1.689 % Highest yield -1.680 % % accepted at lowest yield 90.00













