Fastbase (OTC:FBSE) Launches Trustfeed Brand and Establishes New Consumer Review Platform

Fastbase Inc (OTC PINK:FBSE) officially launched its Trustfeed consumer review platform.NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Trustfeed is a revolutionary new online customer review site that benefits businesses and consumers alike, …

Fastbase Inc (OTC PINK:FBSE) officially launched its Trustfeed consumer review platform.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Trustfeed is a revolutionary new online customer review site that benefits businesses and consumers alike, capitalizing on Fastbase's ever expanding Big Data containing over 195 million companies and utilizing information from the Fastbase database in almost real-time. Trustfeed aims to be the uber consumer and business review site and feed trust back into the review equation. Trustfeed will be run as an independent company

Fastbase released the beta version of Trustfeed in early summer and received significant interest and user feedback in the pre-launch. This was used to enhance the software just launched. The early adopters of the beta version are some of the first users who are happily contributing product reviews on the site and there is an uptick in the number of consumers adding reviews to Trustfeed daily.

According to a recent Forbes article, 84% of people trust online reviews as much as a personal recommendation. The benefits of online reviews for businesses include free advertising (each review is a form of advertising), improved search engine results and closer client relations. Trustfeed enables businesses to create brand awareness, get endorsement of their products and build their own profiles.

Fastbase has developed the Trustfeed platform that provides trusted company profiles and an aggregated views of reviews using AI to assimilate the most authentic version of product reviews. Later this year Trustfeed will launch Trustfeed Android and IOS apps.

Trustfeed is entering a $13 billion USD market for reviews and affiliate marketing that is growing at about 10% per year and joining established companies including Yelp, Trustpilot, Google My Business and Tripadvisor. Trustfeed is challenging the establishment by offering a new aggregated view of product reviews along with a company profile. Whilst Big Tech is probed by competition watchdogs like the CMA in the UK, Trustfeed makes trust the cornerstone of the consumer's digital journey and packs in special features to encourage and develop more authentic and high-quality reviews and customer feedback.

