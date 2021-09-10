Fastbase (OTC:FBSE) Launches Trustfeed Brand and Establishes New Consumer Review Platform

Fastbase Inc (OTC PINK:FBSE) officially launched its Trustfeed consumer review platform.NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Trustfeed is a revolutionary new online customer review site that benefits businesses and consumers alike, …

Fastbase Inc (OTC PINK:FBSE) officially launched its Trustfeed consumer review platform. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Trustfeed is a revolutionary new online customer review site that benefits businesses and consumers alike, capitalizing on Fastbase's ever expanding Big Data containing over 195 million companies and utilizing information from the Fastbase database in almost real-time. Trustfeed aims to be the uber consumer and business review site and feed trust back into the review equation. Trustfeed will be run as an independent company Fastbase released the beta version of Trustfeed in early summer and received significant interest and user feedback in the pre-launch. This was used to enhance the software just launched. The early adopters of the beta version are some of the first users who are happily contributing product reviews on the site and there is an uptick in the number of consumers adding reviews to Trustfeed daily.