Catena Media Rises as Latest Acquisition Strengthens U.S. Position

10.09.2021   

(PLX AI) – Catena Media shares were up almost 2% in morning trading as the company's latest acquisition of online sports betting and affiliation assets was seen strengthening its position in the U.S. Catena Media bought more than 100 websites and …

  • (PLX AI) – Catena Media shares were up almost 2% in morning trading as the company's latest acquisition of online sports betting and affiliation assets was seen strengthening its position in the U.S.
  • Catena Media bought more than 100 websites and domains from i15 Media, including Michigansharp.com, NYSportsDay.com, bonus.com and gamblingonline.com.
  • The total purchase price is USD 45 million, of which USD 12.5 million will be paid with new Catena Media shares
  • The assets generated combined revenue of approximately USD 8 million in the 12 months to 31 July 2021, with 2/3 of that coming in Q1
  • The acquisition is positive news as it strengthens and broadens Catena Media’s position in the U.S. and will have a positive EPS impact, Carnegie said


