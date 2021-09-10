Catena Media Rises as Latest Acquisition Strengthens U.S. Position Autor: PLX AI | 10.09.2021, 10:23 | 14 | 0 | 0 10.09.2021, 10:23 | (PLX AI) – Catena Media shares were up almost 2% in morning trading as the company's latest acquisition of online sports betting and affiliation assets was seen strengthening its position in the U.S. Catena Media bought more than 100 websites and … (PLX AI) – Catena Media shares were up almost 2% in morning trading as the company's latest acquisition of online sports betting and affiliation assets was seen strengthening its position in the U.S. Catena Media bought more than 100 websites and … (PLX AI) – Catena Media shares were up almost 2% in morning trading as the company's latest acquisition of online sports betting and affiliation assets was seen strengthening its position in the U.S.

Catena Media bought more than 100 websites and domains from i15 Media, including Michigansharp.com, NYSportsDay.com, bonus.com and gamblingonline.com.

The total purchase price is USD 45 million, of which USD 12.5 million will be paid with new Catena Media shares

The assets generated combined revenue of approximately USD 8 million in the 12 months to 31 July 2021, with 2/3 of that coming in Q1

The acquisition is positive news as it strengthens and broadens Catena Media’s position in the U.S. and will have a positive EPS impact, Carnegie said



