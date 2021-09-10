Arkema Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)| 10.09.2021, 10:48 | 17 | 0 |
Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
Total number of Voting
Right (including shares
held by the Company)
Total number of Voting
Right (excluding shares
held by the Company)
August 31, 2021
76,736,476
81,161,025
85,145,973
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005147/en/Arkema Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0