Arkema Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting
Right (including shares
held by the Company)

Total number of Voting
Right (excluding shares
held by the Company)

 

August 31, 2021

 

76,736,476

 81,161,025

85,145,973

 

