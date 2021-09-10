DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Bond Media and Games Invest SE will repay its EUR 25 million bond due 2024 ahead of schedule, which leads to interest savings 10.09.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

September 10, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) terminates, in accordance with the respective bond terms and subject to the notice period, all outstanding bonds of its EUR 25 million unsecured bond listed in Germany with a term until 2024 and ISIN DE000A2R4KF3 as of the next interest payment date on October 11, 2021.

Following MGI's strong operating performance, MGI's cost of capital has also decreased substantially. This is reflected, for example, in the latest increase of the Nordic bond (ISIN: SE0015194527) by EUR 80 million to a total of EUR 350 million at an issue price of 103%, which translates to a yield to maturity of 4.76%, which is far below the 7% nominal interest rate of the German unsecured bond. Part of the proceeds from the increase of the EUR 80 million tap issue of the Swedish secured bond will be used as planned to redeem the EUR 25 million bond at a price of 103% of the nominal amount plus accrued interest until October 10, 2021.

"Our strong operating performance over the past years, with over 70% revenue CAGR and a strong EBITDA growth has also led to substantially lower cost of capital. With the early redemption of the German unsecured bond, we repay a relatively expensive instrument to further optimize our financing costs." says Remco Westermann, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Media and Games Invest SE.

The notice of termination will be published on September 10, 2021 in accordance with section 10 (1) of the bond terms and conditions on the website of Media and Games Invest SE (https://mgi-se.com/investor-relations/) under Investor Relations / Bonds / Media and Games Invest-Bond: 7.000% - October 11, 2024.