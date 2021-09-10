checkAd

DGAP-News Media and Games Invest SE will repay its EUR 25 million bond due 2024 ahead of schedule, which leads to interest savings

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.09.2021, 11:00  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Bond
Media and Games Invest SE will repay its EUR 25 million bond due 2024 ahead of schedule, which leads to interest savings

10.09.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media and Games Invest SE will repay its EUR 25 million bond due 2024 ahead of schedule, which leads to interest savings

September 10, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) terminates, in accordance with the respective bond terms and subject to the notice period, all outstanding bonds of its EUR 25 million unsecured bond listed in Germany with a term until 2024 and ISIN DE000A2R4KF3 as of the next interest payment date on October 11, 2021.

Following MGI's strong operating performance, MGI's cost of capital has also decreased substantially. This is reflected, for example, in the latest increase of the Nordic bond (ISIN: SE0015194527) by EUR 80 million to a total of EUR 350 million at an issue price of 103%, which translates to a yield to maturity of 4.76%, which is far below the 7% nominal interest rate of the German unsecured bond. Part of the proceeds from the increase of the EUR 80 million tap issue of the Swedish secured bond will be used as planned to redeem the EUR 25 million bond at a price of 103% of the nominal amount plus accrued interest until October 10, 2021.

"Our strong operating performance over the past years, with over 70% revenue CAGR and a strong EBITDA growth has also led to substantially lower cost of capital. With the early redemption of the German unsecured bond, we repay a relatively expensive instrument to further optimize our financing costs." says Remco Westermann, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Media and Games Invest SE.

The notice of termination will be published on September 10, 2021 in accordance with section 10 (1) of the bond terms and conditions on the website of Media and Games Invest SE (https://mgi-se.com/investor-relations/) under Investor Relations / Bonds / Media and Games Invest-Bond: 7.000% - October 11, 2024.

Seite 1 von 3
Media and Games Invest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Media and Games Invest
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Media and Games Invest SE will repay its EUR 25 million bond due 2024 ahead of schedule, which leads to interest savings DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Bond Media and Games Invest SE will repay its EUR 25 million bond due 2024 ahead of schedule, which leads to interest savings 10.09.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Launches PKU GOLIKE(R) ...
DGAP-News: MYNARIC MELDET EINEN WEITEREN KUNDEN FÜR SEIN NEUESTES PRODUKT CONDOR MK3
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma präsentiert auf H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference und ...
Das ist der dritte Clou in kürzester Zeit: Modern Plant Based Foods kooperiert mit einem der größten US-amerikanischen Discounter!
DGAP-News: www.fondsboutiquen.de / www.fundboutiques.com: Finanzplatz Schweiz & Rohstoffe - Natural Resources ...
DGAP-News: Burcon gibt Einzelheiten zur Jahres- und Sonderhauptversammlung bekannt, Neue Richtlinien zur ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Status of the proposed business combination - Fulfillment of minimum cash ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE stellt mit Umzug in Marienturm entscheidende Weiche für Umsetzung der ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:00 UhrDGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE wird seine im Jahr 2024 fällige 25-Millionen-Euro-Anleihe vorzeitig tilgen und reduziert damit Zinsaufwand
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11:00 UhrMedia and Games Invest SE will repay its EUR 25 million bond due 2024 ahead of schedule, which leads to interest savings
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): Kaufen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
31.08.21Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
27.08.21Media and Games Invest: Smaato-Deal kommt früher, Aus für das Influencer- und Performance-Marketing
4investors | Kommentare
27.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest envisaged to close Smaato acquisition on September 1, 2021. Board decides to focus on scalable Media SaaS business and close the low-margin influencer- and performance business
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Übernahme von Smaato am 01.09.2021 geplant, Fokus auf skalierbares Media-SaaS-Geschäft; Schließung des margenschwachen Influencer- und Performance-Geschäfts beschlossen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
24.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest successfully places EUR 80 million of subsequent bonds at 103.00% of par and a YTM of 4.76% enabling refinancing of its unsecured bond and further execution of the M&A pipeline
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
23.08.21Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von First Berlin Equity Researc...
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
18.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest publishes Half Year Report 2021 - Strong organic revenue growth of 36% in Q2'21 while adj. EBITDA increased by 127%; intends to refinance German Bond of 25 mEUR
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs