AS Trigon Property Development share capital reduction registration and disbursements and notice of changes to the composition of the audit committee

The share capital was reduced by the reduction of the book value of the shares by 0.411 Euros per share, as a result of which the book value of one share was reduced from 0.511 Euros to 0.10 Euros per share. The number of shares of the company remained the same (4 499 061) and the book value of shares was reduced proportionately to the reduction of the share capital.

On 10 September 2021, the share capital reduction of AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774; hereinafter the “ Company ”) was registered in the Estonian Commercial Register according to the resolutions adopted by the annual general meeting of shareholders on 4 June 2021.

Based on the foregoing, the share capital of the Company decreased by 1,849,114.07 Euros, from 2,299,020.17 Euros to 449,906.10 Euros.

The amount of EUR 0.089 per share (i.e. 400,416.43 Euros ) that will be paid to the shareholders in relation to the share capital reduction will be paid out during the period from 13 December 2021 until 17 December 2021.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive the payments arising from the reduction of the book value of the shares was fixed as at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system on 18 June 2021.

Changes to the composition of the audit committee

The Company’s Supervisory Board has decided to make change to the composition of the audit committee of the Company, by recalling Mattias Tammeaid and appointing Kairi Ratas as the new member of the audit committee. The audit committee shall continue with two members, consisting of Kristi Aarmaa and Kairi Ratas.

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 66 79 200

info@trigonproperty.com