checkAd

AS Trigon Property Development share capital reduction registration and disbursements and notice of changes to the composition of the audit committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 11:09  |  12   |   |   

Registration of share capital reduction and disbursements

On 10 September 2021, the share capital reduction of AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774; hereinafter the “Company”) was registered in the Estonian Commercial Register according to the resolutions adopted by the annual general meeting of shareholders on 4 June 2021.

The share capital was reduced by the reduction of the book value of the shares by 0.411 Euros per share, as a result of which the book value of one share was reduced from 0.511 Euros to 0.10 Euros per share. The number of shares of the company remained the same (4 499 061) and the book value of shares was reduced proportionately to the reduction of the share capital.

Based on the foregoing, the share capital of the Company decreased by 1,849,114.07 Euros, from 2,299,020.17 Euros to 449,906.10 Euros.

The amount of EUR 0.089 per share (i.e. 400,416.43 Euros ) that will be paid to the shareholders in relation to the share capital reduction will be paid out during the period from 13 December 2021 until 17 December 2021.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive the payments arising from the reduction of the book value of the shares was fixed as at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system on 18 June 2021.

Changes to the composition of the audit committee

The Company’s Supervisory Board has decided to make change to the composition of the audit committee of the Company, by recalling Mattias Tammeaid and appointing Kairi Ratas as the new member of the audit committee. The audit committee shall continue with two members, consisting of Kristi Aarmaa and Kairi Ratas.

Rando Tomingas
Member of the Management Board
+372 66 79 200
info@trigonproperty.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AS Trigon Property Development share capital reduction registration and disbursements and notice of changes to the composition of the audit committee Registration of share capital reduction and disbursements On 10 September 2021, the share capital reduction of AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774; hereinafter the “Company”) was registered in the Estonian Commercial Register …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Medigus: Polyrizon to Test its Product Candidate for Protection Against High Transmissible Corona Virus ...
Clene Completes Final Patient Visit in Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS Study: Topline Data Readout Expected Q4 2021
Nabriva and Vizient Enter into Agreement to Make XENLETA (lefamulin) Available to Vizient’s ...
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO SPIN-OFF HEALTH SERVICES SUBSIDIARY
Comstock Acquires Plain Sight Innovations Corporation
Zealand Pharma Presents Data at 2021 ESPEN Virtual Congress Demonstrating Dose-dependent Effects of ...
Betty's Eddies Brand Launches Singles and Brings Back Multi-Packs
Vera Therapeutics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on IgA Nephropathy
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...