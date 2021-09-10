RWE, NTE and Havfram Partner to Bid for Floating Offshore Wind Projects in Norway Autor: PLX AI | 10.09.2021, 11:05 | 11 | 0 | 0 10.09.2021, 11:05 | (PLX AI) – RWE, NTE and Havfram team up to participate in the Norwegian government’s tender process for floating offshore wind energy, which will begin later this year. The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has designated Utsira Nord, … (PLX AI) – RWE, NTE and Havfram team up to participate in the Norwegian government’s tender process for floating offshore wind energy, which will begin later this year. The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has designated Utsira Nord, … (PLX AI) – RWE, NTE and Havfram team up to participate in the Norwegian government’s tender process for floating offshore wind energy, which will begin later this year.

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has designated Utsira Nord, located around 30 kilometres off the coast of Norway west of the island of Svendsholmen, with the opportunity to build up to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of new floating offshore capacity

RWE is currently investigating the potential of floating offshore wind in three joint ventures in Norway, the U.S. and Spain RWE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

RWE Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer