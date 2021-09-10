checkAd

RWE, NTE and Havfram Partner to Bid for Floating Offshore Wind Projects in Norway

Autor: PLX AI
10.09.2021, 11:05  |  11   |   |   

(PLX AI) – RWE, NTE and Havfram team up to participate in the Norwegian government’s tender process for floating offshore wind energy, which will begin later this year. The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has designated Utsira Nord, …

  • (PLX AI) – RWE, NTE and Havfram team up to participate in the Norwegian government’s tender process for floating offshore wind energy, which will begin later this year.
  • The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has designated Utsira Nord, located around 30 kilometres off the coast of Norway west of the island of Svendsholmen, with the opportunity to build up to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of new floating offshore capacity
  • RWE is currently investigating the potential of floating offshore wind in three joint ventures in Norway, the U.S. and Spain
RWE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RWE, NTE and Havfram Partner to Bid for Floating Offshore Wind Projects in Norway (PLX AI) – RWE, NTE and Havfram team up to participate in the Norwegian government’s tender process for floating offshore wind energy, which will begin later this year. The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has designated Utsira Nord, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Richemont Is Attractive Buying Opportunity, Bank of America Says
RWE Gets 2 Offshore Wind Leases in North Sea for 525 MW
Aker BioMarine Falls 10% After Cutting Outlook to Below Consensus
Holcim Sells Brazil Business for $1.025 Billion
SoftwareONE Buys HeleCloud; No Financial Terms Disclosed
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Delivery Hero Has 40% Upside on Sustainable Strong Growth, BofA Says
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy Team up for UK Carbon Capture Projects
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Visa Is Buying Opportunity, but Delta Numbers Need to Drop First, Wells Fargo Says
Vestas Falls More Than 3% After Peer Siemens Gamesa Downgraded at JPMorgan
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:07 UhrJEFFERIES stuft RWE AG(NEU) auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
08:15 UhrdailyAKTIEN: RWE - Potenzielle bullische Flagge
BNP Paribas | Kommentare
09.09.21RWE Gets 2 Offshore Wind Leases in North Sea for 525 MW
PLX AI | Analysen
09.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax nach EZB-Sitzung knapp im Plus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.09.21UBS stuft RWE AG(NEU) auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
09.09.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax macht Verluste wett nach EZB-Sitzung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.09.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Metzler hebt Ziel für RWE auf 48 Euro - 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
09.09.21Losentscheid bei Vergabe von Windparks in Nord- und Ostsee
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft RWE AG(NEU) auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
09.09.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: RWE gefragt - Investor fordert Braunkohle-Abspaltung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten