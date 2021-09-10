checkAd

3DMed Diagnostics Donates Medical Supplies to Support COVID-19 Fight in Cambodia

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai-based biotechnology company, 3DMed Diagnostics, has donated anti-coronavirus medical appliances worth US$218,000 to Cambodia's Ministry of Health to support its campaign against COVID-19. A handover ceremony was held on Friday September 3 via video in Shanghai with Cambodian officials participating from their home country.

Handover ceremony of Shanghai's donation of medical supplies to Cambodia to combat COVID-19

The donation will help Cambodia better control COVID-19 with equipment and medical supplies for COVID-19 testing, detection and diagnosis, including ANDiS 3100 Automated Sample Preparation Workstation, ANDiS 350 Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction System, ANDiS 300 Liquid Handling Workstation, Real-time Quantitative PCR Instrument, ANDiS Fast SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR Detection Kit, and Nucleic Acid Extraction Kit.  

In collaboration with the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge (IPC), a Cambodian non-profit research institution, 3DMed aims to greatly improve the lab's efficiency in testing and detecting COVID-19 in Cambodia. Compared with the 4–5-hour turnaround time of regular testing methods, the rapid test solutions by 3DMed can produce results in 70 minutes, which is crucial to conducting large-scale nucleic acid screening and testing across Cambodia.

The donation also includes testing kits capable of detecting the delta variant and all other variants of interest (VOI) and variants of concern (VOC) identified by WHO, which will enable the health authority to accurately detect and control the spread of COVID variants.

With the recent surge of the delta variant, the Cambodian government is facing a great challenge to control the spread of COVID-19. During the ceremony, Mr. Neang Samrith Komar, consul general of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Shanghai, conveyed his appreciation to China for its brotherly friendship and shared his belief that Cambodia will win this fight against the pandemic.

Caifu Chen, Chief Technology Officer with 3D Med, said that since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the company has continued to support more than 60 countries and regions in their battle against the pandemic. "We are proud to support the Cambodian people during this most difficult time, and we hope they can overcome the epidemic soon."

About 3DMed Diagnostics:

Established in Shanghai in 2010,3DMed Diagnostics is one of the first companies to provide oncology precision medical testing services in China. With long-term expertise in this field, 3DMed Diagnostics has become one of the market leaders in precision oncology diagnostics in China since its spin-off from the group company.

More Information, please refer to: https://www.3dmedcare.com/ 

Hot Line: +86-21-34780310
 marketing@3dmedcare.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611964/image_5001663_37344776.jpg




