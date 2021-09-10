checkAd

Approval of the prospectus by the Finnish Financial Supervision Authority and notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
September 10, 2021, 13:00 EET

The Finnish Financial Supervision Authority has today approved a prospectus prepared by Ålandsbanken Abp (“Ålandsbanken”) as the initial issuer and Borgo AB (“Borgo”) as the subsequent issuer. Ålandsbanken has under the prospectus issued a SEK 5,500,000,000 Covered Bonds due 2026 (ISIN:SE0013360419) (the “Notes”) with terms and conditions allowing Notes to be transferred to Borgo at a later stage subject to the approval of Ålandsbanken and Borgo. Ålandsbanken has filed an application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the admission of the Notes to trading in a regulated market.

The prospectus including the final terms of the Notes are available at the Ålandsbanken’s website:
https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-programme

For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 40 512 7505





