Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.09.2021 / 12:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hinnerk
Last name(s): Ehlers

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FRoSTA AG

b) LEI
529900XQ1XKU09441Q49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006069008

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
91.80 EUR 22950.00 EUR
91.60 EUR 22900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
91.7000 EUR 45850.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FRoSTA AG
Am Lunedeich 116
27572 Bremerhaven
Germany
Internet: www.frosta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70151  10.09.2021 



