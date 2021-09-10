checkAd

Deutsche Bank Executes First Green Repo Financing

Autor: PLX AI
10.09.2021, 12:10  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank executed its first ever green repo transaction as part of a new initiative to broaden the range of ESG fixed income products available to clients.The transaction involved Deutsche Bank transferring securities to …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank executed its first ever green repo transaction as part of a new initiative to broaden the range of ESG fixed income products available to clients.
  • The transaction involved Deutsche Bank transferring securities to long-standing client M&G Investments, and receiving cash to fund Deutsche Bank’s green asset pool, including renewable energy projects such as wind or solar power plants and the improvement of energy efficiency of commercial buildings
  • "We believe this is the first transaction to be executed by any firm in Europe, and hope it will encourage more activity so that a new source of green finance can be developed for the industry, as well as a new asset class for investors," said Claire Coustar, Global Head of ESG for the bank’s Fixed Income and Currencies (FIC) business
  • Deutsche Bank set itself a target of providing at least EUR 200 billion in cumulative sustainable finance by 2025, later bringing the target forward to 2023
  • By Q2 2021, over EUR 99 billion had been provided
  • "Our ambition is to be a market leader in ESG fixed income," Coustar said


Deutsche Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank Executes First Green Repo Financing (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank executed its first ever green repo transaction as part of a new initiative to broaden the range of ESG fixed income products available to clients.The transaction involved Deutsche Bank transferring securities to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Richemont Is Attractive Buying Opportunity, Bank of America Says
RWE Gets 2 Offshore Wind Leases in North Sea for 525 MW
Holcim Sells Brazil Business for $1.025 Billion
SoftwareONE Buys HeleCloud; No Financial Terms Disclosed
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Delivery Hero Has 40% Upside on Sustainable Strong Growth, BofA Says
Telenor's Myanmar Exit May Be Blocked by Authorities, Nikkei Reports
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy Team up for UK Carbon Capture Projects
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Visa Is Buying Opportunity, but Delta Numbers Need to Drop First, Wells Fargo Says
Vestas Falls More Than 3% After Peer Siemens Gamesa Downgraded at JPMorgan
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:02 UhrBARCLAYS stuft DEUTSCHE BANK AG auf 'Equal Weight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
09.09.21Scholz: Keine Rolle rückwärts bei der Bankenregulierung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21WDH/dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21ROUNDUP: Kreditwirtschaft fordert Wahlfreiheit beim Bezahlen an E-Ladesäulen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21ROUNDUP/Deutsche-Bank-Chef: Weichen für größere Banken in Europa stellen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Geld richtig anlegen: Sind Münzen als Wertanlage geeignet
Rainer Brosy | Kommentare
08.09.21Deutsche Bank CEO Says Sector Is Overdue Consolidation
PLX AI | Analysen
08.09.21Deutsche Bank will vor möglichen Fusionen Konzernumbau abschließen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Deutsche-Bank-Chef: Europa muss Banken wettbewerbsfähiger machen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Marktüberblick: Banken mit Zinsanstieg gesucht
SG Zertifikate | Marktberichte
Anzeige