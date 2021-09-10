Deutsche Bank Executes First Green Repo Financing
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank executed its first ever green repo transaction as part of a new initiative to broaden the range of ESG fixed income products available to clients.
- The transaction involved Deutsche Bank transferring securities to long-standing client M&G Investments, and receiving cash to fund Deutsche Bank’s green asset pool, including renewable energy projects such as wind or solar power plants and the improvement of energy efficiency of commercial buildings
- "We believe this is the first transaction to be executed by any firm in Europe, and hope it will encourage more activity so that a new source of green finance can be developed for the industry, as well as a new asset class for investors," said Claire Coustar, Global Head of ESG for the bank’s Fixed Income and Currencies (FIC) business
- Deutsche Bank set itself a target of providing at least EUR 200 billion in cumulative sustainable finance by 2025, later bringing the target forward to 2023
- By Q2 2021, over EUR 99 billion had been provided
- "Our ambition is to be a market leader in ESG fixed income," Coustar said
