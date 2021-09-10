Deutsche Bank Executes First Green Repo Financing Autor: PLX AI | 10.09.2021, 12:10 | 27 | 0 | 0 10.09.2021, 12:10 | (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank executed its first ever green repo transaction as part of a new initiative to broaden the range of ESG fixed income products available to clients.The transaction involved Deutsche Bank transferring securities to … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank executed its first ever green repo transaction as part of a new initiative to broaden the range of ESG fixed income products available to clients.The transaction involved Deutsche Bank transferring securities to … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank executed its first ever green repo transaction as part of a new initiative to broaden the range of ESG fixed income products available to clients.

The transaction involved Deutsche Bank transferring securities to long-standing client M&G Investments, and receiving cash to fund Deutsche Bank’s green asset pool, including renewable energy projects such as wind or solar power plants and the improvement of energy efficiency of commercial buildings

"We believe this is the first transaction to be executed by any firm in Europe, and hope it will encourage more activity so that a new source of green finance can be developed for the industry, as well as a new asset class for investors," said Claire Coustar, Global Head of ESG for the bank’s Fixed Income and Currencies (FIC) business

Deutsche Bank set itself a target of providing at least EUR 200 billion in cumulative sustainable finance by 2025, later bringing the target forward to 2023

By Q2 2021, over EUR 99 billion had been provided

"Our ambition is to be a market leader in ESG fixed income," Coustar said



