U.S. Banks in Multi-Year Bull Run as Investors Will Buy Any Dips, Bank of America Says

Autor: PLX AI
10.09.2021, 12:19   

(PLX AI) – U.S. bank stocks are in a multi-year bull run, with investors likely to buy any weakness over the next year or so, Bank of America analysts said. Investor confidence will be strengthened when the number of Delta Covid-19 cases peaks, BofA …

  • (PLX AI) – U.S. bank stocks are in a multi-year bull run, with investors likely to buy any weakness over the next year or so, Bank of America analysts said.
  • Investor confidence will be strengthened when the number of Delta Covid-19 cases peaks, BofA said
  • U.S. bank stocks are likely to rise into the end of the year: BofA
  • U.S. banks rated buy at BofA include Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, among others
