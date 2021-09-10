checkAd

Biodegradable Plastics Market worth $23.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2021 According to the new market research report "Biodegradable Plastics Market by Type (PLA, Starch Blends, PHA, Biodegradable Polyesters), End Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture & Horticulture), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America & RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Biodegradable Plastics Market size is projected to grow from USD 7.7 billion in 2021 to USD 23.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.9% between 2021 and 2026.

Biodegradable plastics are defined as plastics that undergo biodegradation (a process in which the degradation results from the action of naturally occurring micro-organisms such as bacteria, fungi, and algae). The biodegradable plastics market includes both bio-based biodegradable plastics and synthetic/petrochemical-based biodegradable plastics. The market is witnessing significant growth across the world due to the increasing awareness and stringent government regulations about the use of non-biodegradable plastics. Biodegradable plastics are used in packaging, consumer goods, textiles and agriculture & horticulture among other end-use industries.

PLA type will account for the major share of the market in terms of value

PLA is the largest type segment of the biodegradable plastics market, as it is used in various end-use industries such as packaging & bags and consumer goods. PLA is made from renewable resources, and it is compostable as well as biodegradable. It is derived from corn starch (in the US and Canada), tapioca roots, chips, or starch (mostly in Asia), or sugarcane (in RoW). This makes PLA non-toxic and environmentally friendly material. The key applications of PLA are thermoformed products, namely, drink cups, takeaway food trays, containers, and planter boxes. It has good rigidity and allows for replacement of polystyrene and PET in such applications. PLA is being adopted rapidly as it is more economical to manufacture compared to other biodegradable plastics.

