Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI) , a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 20,000,000 shares of Maravai’s Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders that was previously announced, at a public offering price of $50.00 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Maravai’s Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, William Blair, Stifel and KeyBanc Capital Markets are also acting as joint book-running managers, and Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities LLC and Tigress Financial Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526, by facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 9, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.