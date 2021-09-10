checkAd

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics today announces that a new patent is granted in Mexico

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics today announces that a new patent is granted in Mexico

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB today announces that the Mexican Patent Office has granted a patent entitled: A method of activating lactic acid bacteria, which protects the formulation of Lactobacillus reuteri including IBP-9414. IBT is currently developing its drug candidate IBP-9414 in Phase III. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting healthy stomach-and bowel development in premature infants.

The invention covers a novel way to activate the freeze-dried bacteria and corresponding patent applications are currently pending in additional future key markets including the US and Europe. This patent increases the existing protection of IBTs drug candidate IBP-9414 in addition to Orphan Drug Exclusivity and biological data protection already established in the US and EU.

The Mexican patent provides coverage until 2036. IBP-9414 is intended to be marketed in Mexico once marketing authorization has been obtained.

“It is a great pleasure that IBT has succeeded in expanding our intellectual property protection for IBP-9414” says Staffan Strömberg, Chief Executive Officer of IBT.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (“IBT”) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) (“IBT”) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting healthy stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

