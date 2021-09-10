AdvanSix Appoints Gena C. Lovett to Board of Directors

“We are very excited to welcome Gena to the AdvanSix Board and leverage her insight and unique skill set to advance our corporate strategic priorities,” said Michael Marberry, Board Chairman of AdvanSix. “Gena brings decades of strategic leadership experience with an extensive background in manufacturing and operations and we look forward to her contributions.”

AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) announced today the appointment of Gena C. Lovett as a new independent member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Lovett most recently served as Vice President of Manufacturing, Safety and Quality for The Boeing Company’s Defense, Space & Security division, a $30 billion organization. Ms. Lovett will serve on the Nominating and Governance Committee and the Health, Safety, Environmental and Sustainability Committee of the Board of Directors. AdvanSix’s Board now consists of nine members, including eight independent directors.

Prior to her joining The Boeing Company in 2015, Ms. Lovett served in multiple roles at Alcoa Corporation including as Chief Diversity Officer and Director of Manufacturing, Forgings. From 1992 to 2007, Ms. Lovett held a series of manufacturing positions of increasing responsibility at Ford Motor Company, moving up from Production Supervisor to Plant Manager. Ms. Lovett received her B.A. from The Ohio State University, her M.B.A. from the Baker College Center for Graduate Studies and her M.S. in Values Driven Leadership from Benedictine University. She is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Values Driven Leadership at Benedictine University and was recently named to the Board of Directors of Trex Company, Inc.

“Gena will be a valuable addition to our Board and we look forward to benefitting from her perspective and wealth of leadership expertise in both manufacturing and diversity efforts within global organizations. Her perspective can help us significantly as we drive the company forward to achieve sustainable value for all our stakeholders,” said Erin Kane, president and CEO of AdvanSix.

