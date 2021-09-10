The 14th China (Xiamen) International Boat Show will open on November 19th

As one of the most important side events of the World Ocean Week in Xiamen, Xiamen International Boat Show is a professional boat exhibition approved by the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC, sponsored by the Xiamen Municipal Government and organized by the Xiamen R&B Yacht Tourism Group. Since 2008, it is annually held in November at Wuyuan Bay Yacht Harbor. It has become an annual international yacht event integrating exhibition, forum, match and activity, known as the most influential "water-land interactive" boat show. In 2012, Xiamen International Boat Show became a member of IFBSO (International Federation of Boat Show Organizers) and successfully obtained the IFBSO's highest membership, i.e the platinum membership in 2014.

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14 th China (Xiamen) International Boat Show (hereinafter referred to as "Xiamen International Boat Show") will be grandly opened at Wuyuan Bay Yacht Harbor on November 19 th .

The 14th Xiamen International Boat Show will become more professional and enrich the concept of "new costal life". Starting with "yacht lifestyle", the exhibition will realize the co-prosperity of yacht industry ecosphere and stimulate the vitality and charm of coastal life.

In 2020, due to the impact of the global epidemic and the trend of digital economy development, Xiamen International Boat Show has set up an online exhibition to realize the convergence and display of the entire yacht industry chain online, build a global exchange platform for this industry, and create a "never-ending" boat show. Once the online exhibition was launched, it has attracted the attention of many domestic and foreign companies and brands and has obtained a remarkable achievement. At present, the online exhibition of Xiamen International Boat Show has more than 200 well-known companies and more than 440 exhibits for on-line display, from more than 15 countries and regions.

The 14th China (Xiamen) International Boat Show

November 19th to 22nd, 2021

Wuyuan Bay Yacht Harbor, Xiamen, China

