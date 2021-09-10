checkAd

Mednow Commences Operation in Nova Scotia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

Mednow Inc. (“Mednow” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MNOW; OTCQB:MDNWF), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce it has received all necessary approvals for its pharmacy license from the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists to expand its pharmacy operations in the province of Nova Scotia. With operations in Nova Scotia now established for on-demand home delivery services, Mednow.ca services Halifax, the largest city in Atlantic Canada, with same-day delivery. The Company now offers its digital pharmacy services through three fulfillment centres located in Ontario, British Columbia and Nova Scotia.

As previously reported on May 6, 2021, Mednow has secured a fulfillment center in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, located adjacent to the Nova Scotia Health Care System. Mr. Patrick Murray joined Mednow to lead the growth of this operation as a pharmacist with over eight years of experience in community pharmacy of Halifax, most recently at Compass Pharmacies of Nova Scotia. The pharmacy market in Nova Scotia is unique, whereby pharmacists can be reimbursed by the province for prescribing for minor ailments, in additional to traditional prescriptions, which is consistent with Mednow’s holistic approach to pharmacy and healthcare.

“We are rapidly moving towards national coverage of the Canadian pharmacy market. A national footprint remains an important milestone for the growth of our institutional business and developing a comprehensive and digitally routed healthcare offering for Canadians. Nova Scotia brings us one step closer to achieving this goal and also provides an attractive population base for the roll out of our Medvisit and digital healthcare platforms,” said Karim Nassar, Chief Executive Officer.

About Mednow Inc.

Mednow is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with exceptional care. Designed with access and quality care in mind, Mednow.ca provides virtual pharmacy services with convenience and through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Pharmacy services include free at-home delivery of medications, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience, a specialized PillSmart system that packages prescriptions and vitamins by date and time, as well as access to telemedicine.

Seite 1 von 3
Mednow Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mednow Commences Operation in Nova Scotia Mednow Inc. (“Mednow” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MNOW; OTCQB:MDNWF), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce it has received all necessary approvals for its pharmacy license from the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists to expand its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020