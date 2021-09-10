Mednow Commences Operation in Nova Scotia

Mednow Inc. (“Mednow” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MNOW; OTCQB:MDNWF), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce it has received all necessary approvals for its pharmacy license from the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists to expand its pharmacy operations in the province of Nova Scotia. With operations in Nova Scotia now established for on-demand home delivery services, Mednow.ca services Halifax, the largest city in Atlantic Canada, with same-day delivery. The Company now offers its digital pharmacy services through three fulfillment centres located in Ontario, British Columbia and Nova Scotia.

As previously reported on May 6, 2021, Mednow has secured a fulfillment center in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, located adjacent to the Nova Scotia Health Care System. Mr. Patrick Murray joined Mednow to lead the growth of this operation as a pharmacist with over eight years of experience in community pharmacy of Halifax, most recently at Compass Pharmacies of Nova Scotia. The pharmacy market in Nova Scotia is unique, whereby pharmacists can be reimbursed by the province for prescribing for minor ailments, in additional to traditional prescriptions, which is consistent with Mednow’s holistic approach to pharmacy and healthcare.