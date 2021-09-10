checkAd

Medaro Completes Initial Earn-In under Joint Venture Agreement to Develop Lithium Extraction Technology

Autor: Accesswire
10.09.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated June 30, 2021, that it has completed the initial earn-in under its definitive …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated June 30, 2021, that it has completed the initial earn-in under its definitive joint venture agreement (the "JV Agreement") with Dr. James G. Blencoe, Ph.D., of Tennessee USA, and Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. ("Global Lithium"), with respect to the operation of a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") to develop and commercialize a new, low-cost process (the "Technology") for extracting lithium from spodumene concentrate. The Joint Venture is operated through Global Lithium, a new corporation that was formed for this purpose. For further information respecting the Technology and Dr. Blencoe's background, please see the Company's news releases dated May 6, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

Pursuant to the initial earn-in under the JV Agreement, Medaro has acquired a 20% ownership interest in Global Lithium in exchange for Medaro making a cash contribution of US$100,000 to Global Lithium and issuing an aggregate of 450,000 common shares of Medaro to the shareholders of Global Lithium. In connection with the initial earn-in, Dr. Blencoe has also joined Medaro's leadership team as Chief Technology Officer.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Hugh Maddin
Chief Executive Officer & Director

About the Company

The Company is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario and the CYR South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the JV Agreement and the development of the Technology are "forward-looking information". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Relevant risks include the ability of the Joint Venture to develop the Technology as they intend and within the expected time frame. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

info@medaromining.com
604-365-0425

SOURCE : Medaro Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663406/Medaro-Completes-Initial-Earn-In-und ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medaro Completes Initial Earn-In under Joint Venture Agreement to Develop Lithium Extraction Technology VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated June 30, 2021, that it has completed the initial earn-in under its definitive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReelTime TV Goes Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million ...
AdvanceTC Ltd Responds to Recent Promotional Activities Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Autocar Terminal Tractors to be Showcased at TMC Transportation Technology Exhibition Sept. 13-15
USAQ CEO Discusses Financial Improvements in Q2, Product Projections in Audio Interview with ...
Cal-Bay International Expands NFT Market Focus Including New Updated Website
CIBT Provides Update on its Portfolio of Academic Assets and Real Estate Investments
Electrovaya to Present at Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility ...
Cinedigm Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Files Form 10-Q Reporting Net Income of $5.2 ...
Pennexx has completed its Inaugural PCAOB Audit which encompassed the year 2020 financial ...
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
ReelTime TV Goes Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million ...
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...