Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Danon Disease Presentation at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2021

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces that previously disclosed data from the ongoing Phase 1 trial of RP-A501 in Danon Disease will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the upcoming Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2021. The meeting will take place September 10-13, 2021 at the Gaylord Rockies Hotel and Conference Center in Aurora, Colorado.

Details for Rocket’s oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Results From First-In-Human Clinical Trial Of RP-A501 (AAV9:LAMP2B) Gene Therapy Treatment For Danon Disease
Session Title: Late Breaking Clinical Trials
Session Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. MDT
Presenter: Barry Greenberg, MD, FHFSA, Distinguished Professor of Medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine and director of the Advanced Heart Failure Treatment Program at the Cardiovascular Institute at UC San Diego Health

About RP-A501
 RP-A501 is an investigational gene therapy product being developed for Danon Disease and the first potential gene therapy for monogenic heart failure. It consists of a recombinant adeno-associated serotype 9 (AAV9) capsid containing a functional version of the human LAMP2B transgene (AAV9.LAMP2B). RP-A501 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial, from which preliminary data of the low-dose cohort showed it was generally well tolerated and provided evidence of improved cardiac function in patients.

About Danon Disease
 Danon Disease is a rare X-linked inherited disorder caused by mutations in the gene encoding lysosome-associated membrane protein 2 (LAMP-2), an important mediator of autophagy. This results in accumulation of autophagosomes and glycogen, particularly in cardiac muscle and other tissues, which ultimately leads to heart failure, and for male patients, frequent death during adolescence or early adulthood. It is estimated to have a prevalence of 15,000 to 30,000 patients in the U.S. and the Europe. The only available treatment option for Danon Disease is cardiac transplantation, which is associated with substantial complications and is not considered curative. There are no specific therapies available for the treatment of Danon Disease.

