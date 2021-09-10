checkAd

Travel + Leisure Co. Announces Four Year Plan to Accelerate Growth; Raising Low End of 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Target

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 13:00  |  41   |   |   

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) today will present the company’s four-year growth plan at its meeting with institutional investors and security analysts in New York. The presentation will outline the company’s strategy to grow its cornerstone timeshare and vacation exchange businesses, and to develop new business extensions to broaden its reach into the leisure travel market.

“With our resilient timeshare business as the foundation, we are poised to accelerate our growth by broadening our focus to a much larger addressable market as we leverage the power of Travel + Leisure - the most influential brand in travel,” said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. “Our ultimate goal is to drive higher growth rates from more diversified business lines, including our new membership and subscription travel businesses.”

Given the company’s assumptions for its four-year growth plan, the company expects to produce the following results:

  • Adjusted diluted EPS1 of $6.10 to $7.30 in 2025, which would represent a compound annual growth rate of 17 to 22 percent over expected 2021 adjusted diluted EPS results;
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increasing through 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 11 to 14 percent over expected 2021 adjusted EBITDA results;
  • Cumulative cash available for enhancing shareholder value to total $2.9 to $3.3 billion for the four years (2022 through 2025), representing expected adjusted free cash flow1 and additional net debt1 capacity;
  • $0.6 to $0.7 billion in dividends and $2.3 to $2.6 billion of cash available for share repurchases, pursuing strategic M&A opportunistically and reinvesting in the business over the four-year period.

2021 Outlook

The company is updating its full year 2021 outlook and reaffirming its third quarter outlook:

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $725 million to $735 million from $720 million to $735 million
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.24 to $3.30 from $3.20 to $3.30
  • For the third quarter, the company is affirming its adjusted EBITDA guidance of $200 million to $210 million

“Despite a rise in daily COVID cases, our business continues to perform well. Occupancy remains high at our vacation ownership resorts and net bookings for the rest of the year continue to be above 2019 levels,” Brown said. “Our results over the past 18 months have demonstrated the resiliency of our strong timeshare business, which will continue to fuel our ability to grow and extend our enterprise. The desire for leisure travel is as strong as ever, and the pent-up demand from consumers will help drive the strong growth of our businesses between now and 2025.”

Seite 1 von 5
Travel + Leisure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travel + Leisure Co. Announces Four Year Plan to Accelerate Growth; Raising Low End of 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Target Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) today will present the company’s four-year growth plan at its meeting with institutional investors and security analysts in New York. The presentation will outline the company’s strategy to grow its cornerstone …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Travel + Leisure’s New Subscription Travel Club Turns Expert Inspiration into Bookable Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Travel + Leisure Co. To Speak At The J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Travel + Leisure Co. Appoints Renu Snehi as Senior Vice President of Global Brands
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Travel + Leisure Co. to Host Investor Day to Discuss Company Strategy and Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Travel + Leisure Launches New Branded Products For At Home And The Road
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten