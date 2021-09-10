Travel + Leisure Co. Announces Four Year Plan to Accelerate Growth; Raising Low End of 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Target
Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) today will present the company’s four-year growth plan at its meeting with institutional investors and security analysts in New York. The presentation will outline the company’s strategy to grow its cornerstone timeshare and vacation exchange businesses, and to develop new business extensions to broaden its reach into the leisure travel market.
“With our resilient timeshare business as the foundation, we are poised to accelerate our growth by broadening our focus to a much larger addressable market as we leverage the power of Travel + Leisure - the most influential brand in travel,” said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. “Our ultimate goal is to drive higher growth rates from more diversified business lines, including our new membership and subscription travel businesses.”
Given the company’s assumptions for its four-year growth plan, the company expects to produce the following results:
- Adjusted diluted EPS1 of $6.10 to $7.30 in 2025, which would represent a compound annual growth rate of 17 to 22 percent over expected 2021 adjusted diluted EPS results;
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increasing through 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 11 to 14 percent over expected 2021 adjusted EBITDA results;
- Cumulative cash available for enhancing shareholder value to total $2.9 to $3.3 billion for the four years (2022 through 2025), representing expected adjusted free cash flow1 and additional net debt1 capacity;
- $0.6 to $0.7 billion in dividends and $2.3 to $2.6 billion of cash available for share repurchases, pursuing strategic M&A opportunistically and reinvesting in the business over the four-year period.
2021 Outlook
The company is updating its full year 2021 outlook and reaffirming its third quarter outlook:
- Adjusted EBITDA of $725 million to $735 million from $720 million to $735 million
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.24 to $3.30 from $3.20 to $3.30
- For the third quarter, the company is affirming its adjusted EBITDA guidance of $200 million to $210 million
“Despite a rise in daily COVID cases, our business continues to perform well. Occupancy remains high at our vacation ownership resorts and net bookings for the rest of the year continue to be above 2019 levels,” Brown said. “Our results over the past 18 months have demonstrated the resiliency of our strong timeshare business, which will continue to fuel our ability to grow and extend our enterprise. The desire for leisure travel is as strong as ever, and the pent-up demand from consumers will help drive the strong growth of our businesses between now and 2025.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare