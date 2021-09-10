Travel + Leisure Co. Announces Four Year Plan to Accelerate Growth; Raising Low End of 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Target

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) today will present the company’s four-year growth plan at its meeting with institutional investors and security analysts in New York. The presentation will outline the company’s strategy to grow its cornerstone timeshare and vacation exchange businesses, and to develop new business extensions to broaden its reach into the leisure travel market.

“With our resilient timeshare business as the foundation, we are poised to accelerate our growth by broadening our focus to a much larger addressable market as we leverage the power of Travel + Leisure - the most influential brand in travel,” said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. “Our ultimate goal is to drive higher growth rates from more diversified business lines, including our new membership and subscription travel businesses.”