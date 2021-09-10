checkAd

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Investor Event Featuring Key Opinion Leaders to Discuss Rebastinib and Vimseltinib Data Presented at ESMO Congress 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) today announced that the Company will host a virtual investor event to review the rebastinib and vimseltinib clinical data to be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM ET.

Deciphera’s senior executive team will be joined by the following key opinion leaders at the event:

  • Dr. Robert L. Coleman, M.D., FACOG, FACS, Gynecologic Oncologist and Chief Scientific Officer at US Oncology Research
  • William D. Tap, M.D., Chief of the Sarcoma Medical Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

A live webcast of the event may be accessed through the “Investors” section of Deciphera’s website at www.deciphera.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera’s FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Investor Event Featuring Key Opinion Leaders to Discuss Rebastinib and Vimseltinib Data Presented at ESMO Congress 2021 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) today announced that the Company will host a virtual investor event to review the rebastinib and vimseltinib clinical data to be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten