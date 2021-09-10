Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Investor Event Featuring Key Opinion Leaders to Discuss Rebastinib and Vimseltinib Data Presented at ESMO Congress 2021

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) today announced that the Company will host a virtual investor event to review the rebastinib and vimseltinib clinical data to be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM ET.

Dr. Robert L. Coleman, M.D., FACOG, FACS, Gynecologic Oncologist and Chief Scientific Officer at US Oncology Research

William D. Tap, M.D., Chief of the Sarcoma Medical Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

A live webcast of the event may be accessed through the “Investors” section of Deciphera’s website at www.deciphera.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

