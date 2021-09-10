checkAd

Precision BioSciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS genome editing platform, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held from September 13-15, 2021.

The pre-recorded presentation will be made available for on-demand viewing starting Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET on the Company’s website, www.precisionbiosciences.com, in the Investors & Media section under Events and Presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

