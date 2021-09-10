Precision BioSciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS genome editing platform, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held from September 13-15, 2021.

The pre-recorded presentation will be made available for on-demand viewing starting Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET on the Company’s website, www.precisionbiosciences.com, in the Investors & Media section under Events and Presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.