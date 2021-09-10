checkAd

GameSquare Esports Announces Change to Location of Annual and Special Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, announces a change to the location of its annual and special meeting to be held on September 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. EST (the “Meeting”).

The new location for the Meeting will be Suite 1008, 150 York Street, Toronto, ON. There is no change in the date or time of the Meeting.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate potential risks to public health and safety, access to the Meeting will be limited to essential personnel and others entitled to attend the Meeting, subject to capacity and other restrictions. The Company has organized a webcast of the Meeting whereby shareholders can listen to the Meeting live online at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/gamesquare20210921.html. This is not a virtual meeting and shareholders or proxy holders cannot vote or ask questions as part of the Meeting. As such, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting and to not attend the Meeting in person. Instructions for voting by proxy are contained in the management information circular (the “Circular”) accompanying the notice of meeting dated August 17, 2021, that was sent to shareholders.

As previously announced, Neil Said has withdrawn his nomination for election as a director at the Meeting and accordingly the Company is proposing the following nominees to be elected at the Meeting as directors of the Company: Tom Walker, Travis Goff, Justin Kenna, Paul LeBreux, Kevin Wright and Craig Armitage. The Company encourages shareholders to review the Circular including the information about the six nominees nominated by management for election as directors of the Company at the Meeting.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency serving the UK, Reciprocity Corp. (“Reciprocity”), which provides the Company access to Asia, Latin America and North America, NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and, most recently, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA. Reciprocity’s gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GameSquare Esports Announces Change to Location of Annual and Special Meeting TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, announces a change to the location of its annual and special meeting to be held on September 21, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to ...
Transaction in Own Shares
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder
Gain Therapeutics to Present at 2021 International Virtual GM1 Community Conference
Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...