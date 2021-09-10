checkAd

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Announces Mazoola’s(SM) “Super App” Now Available in Google Play Store

Because your child’s privacy matters

The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”) and the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) compliance drive world-class privacy and consent policy features

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB:RPMT) today announced its MazoolaSM version 3.0 super app is now available for Android on Google Play. MazoolaSM offers families a digital wallet and comprehensive ecosystem to fully experience online and in-store commerce. And as the first and only independently certified COPPA compliant family mobile wallet, the super app continues to be “Powered by Privacy,” ensuring kids and teens partake in a safe and secure environment.

REGO’s technology is protected by three patents: System and Method for Virtual Piggy Bank, System and Method for Verifying the Age of an Internet User, and Virtual Piggybank Having Quick Connect. This enables MazoolaSM to provide its COPPA and GDPR compliant service.

Peter Pellulo, Chief Executive Officer said: “I am excited to see our offering available on Google Play. We have an incredible product – it should be available to all kids and teens, regardless of which smartphone device they like to use.” With this offering, MazoolaSM is well positioned to continue to reach the 70 million plus Gen Z teens and tweens that are beginning to dabble in digital commerce.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.
REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com.

