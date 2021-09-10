Total revenue of $11.6 million, including net gain on investments of $11.5 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021





Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2021 was $10.9 million or $0.08 per basic share





As at July 31, 2021, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity and net asset value (NAV) were $51.9 million, or $0.38 per basic share. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity has increased by $10.9 million, representing an approximate 27% increase. Given the nature of Aberdeen’s operations, there is currently no difference between “shareholder equity” and “net asset value” for Aberdeen





Investments in clean energy and zero-carbon technologies drove significant value during the first half of 2021, accounting for an approximately $11.9 million gain on investment, affirming the focus and effectiveness of management’s clean energy investment strategy

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) (F:A8H) (OTC: AABVF) is pleased to announce that it has released its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

For the three months ended July 31, 2021, Aberdeen reported net income of $10.9 million or $0.08 per basic share on total revenue of $11.6 million. Revenue was comprised of $11.5 million from net investment gains and $0.1 million from interest income. For the three months ending July 31, 2020, Aberdeen reported net income of $3.1 million or $0.03 per basic share on total revenue of $3.7 million ($3.6 million from net investment gains and $0.1 million from interest income and advisory fees). Quarterly performance represents a 300% increase in net income per share over the quarter ended April 30, 2021 and a 167% increase in the quarter ended April 30, 2020.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, Aberdeen reported net income of $14.2 million or $0.10 per basic share on total revenue of $15.6 million. For the six months ended July 31, 2020, Aberdeen reported net income of $4.6 million or $0.05 per basic share on total revenue of $5.5 million. Performance for the first half of 2021 represents a 100% increase in net income per share over the first half of 2020.

The Company’s investment portfolio gains for the first half of the year were generated by significant contributions from clean energy investments in novel hydrogen and ammonia production technologies, AES-100 Inc. and AmmPower Corp., with the former seeing an $11 million increase in fair market value due to the acquisition of a significant non-controlling stake by a strategic investor. Portfolio investee, Flora Growth Corp., also made a marked contribution to earnings as shares saw considerable appreciation in trading on the NASDAQ.