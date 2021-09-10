checkAd

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSX AAB, FR: A8H, OTC: AABVF) Reports 2021 Q2 Results With Net Income of $0.08 Per Share Representing 300% Quarter-Over-Quarter Growth and 167% Year-Over-Year Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 13:00  |  46   |   |   

  • Total revenue of $11.6 million, including net gain on investments of $11.5 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021

  • Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2021 was $10.9 million or $0.08 per basic share
  • As at July 31, 2021, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity and net asset value (NAV) were $51.9 million, or $0.38 per basic share. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity has increased by $10.9 million, representing an approximate 27% increase. Given the nature of Aberdeen’s operations, there is currently no difference between “shareholder equity” and “net asset value” for Aberdeen
  • Investments in clean energy and zero-carbon technologies drove significant value during the first half of 2021, accounting for an approximately $11.9 million gain on investment, affirming the focus and effectiveness of management’s clean energy investment strategy

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) (F:A8H) (OTC: AABVF) is pleased to announce that it has released its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

For the three months ended July 31, 2021, Aberdeen reported net income of $10.9 million or $0.08 per basic share on total revenue of $11.6 million. Revenue was comprised of $11.5 million from net investment gains and $0.1 million from interest income. For the three months ending July 31, 2020, Aberdeen reported net income of $3.1 million or $0.03 per basic share on total revenue of $3.7 million ($3.6 million from net investment gains and $0.1 million from interest income and advisory fees). Quarterly performance represents a 300% increase in net income per share over the quarter ended April 30, 2021 and a 167% increase in the quarter ended April 30, 2020.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, Aberdeen reported net income of $14.2 million or $0.10 per basic share on total revenue of $15.6 million. For the six months ended July 31, 2020, Aberdeen reported net income of $4.6 million or $0.05 per basic share on total revenue of $5.5 million. Performance for the first half of 2021 represents a 100% increase in net income per share over the first half of 2020.

The Company’s investment portfolio gains for the first half of the year were generated by significant contributions from clean energy investments in novel hydrogen and ammonia production technologies, AES-100 Inc. and AmmPower Corp., with the former seeing an $11 million increase in fair market value due to the acquisition of a significant non-controlling stake by a strategic investor. Portfolio investee, Flora Growth Corp., also made a marked contribution to earnings as shares saw considerable appreciation in trading on the NASDAQ.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSX AAB, FR: A8H, OTC: AABVF) Reports 2021 Q2 Results With Net Income of $0.08 Per Share Representing 300% Quarter-Over-Quarter Growth and 167% Year-Over-Year Growth Total revenue of $11.6 million, including net gain on investments of $11.5 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2021 was $10.9 million or $0.08 per basic shareAs at July 31, 2021, Aberdeen's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to ...
Transaction in Own Shares
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder
Gain Therapeutics to Present at 2021 International Virtual GM1 Community Conference
Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...