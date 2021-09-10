checkAd

Global-e Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) (the “Company” or “Global-e”), the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) of 12,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares at a price to the public of $64.00 per share (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to close on or about September 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Global-e is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ordinary shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and BofA Securities are serving as lead book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or via email at prospectus-ny@gs.com;
  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department;
  • Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com;
  • BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or via email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on September 9, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

