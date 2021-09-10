checkAd

Hamilton Morris joins COMPASS Pathways to research new psychedelic compounds

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, has engaged Hamilton Morris, the research scientist and film-maker, as a full-time consultant, who will be working primarily at the COMPASS Discovery Center, based at University of the Sciences in Philadelphia (USciences) in the United States. Mr Morris will be advising COMPASS on research related to new psychedelic compounds that could be developed into therapies in areas of unmet mental health need.

Hamilton Morris is the creator and director of the documentary series Hamilton's Pharmacopeia, in which he investigates the chemistry, history, and cultural impact of various psychoactive drugs. He also carries out chemistry research at USciences, alongside the COMPASS Discovery Center team there, led by Dr Jason Wallach, Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at USciences.

Mr Morris said: “For over a decade, Jason and I have worked together studying the chemistry and pharmacology of psychedelics. Working with the COMPASS team will allow us to make strides in developing novel psychedelics that could have tremendous medical and scientific value.”

Lars Wilde, Chief Business Officer, President and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said, “I am delighted to welcome Hamilton to our team. He is already well known for his deep knowledge and his enthusiasm. I believe his expertise will further enhance our world-class team of scientists who are finding new compounds for our portfolio of therapies for patients who are suffering with serious mental health challenges.”

﻿About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com    

