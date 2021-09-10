checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application For Utility Interconnection Agreement For One Of Its Ground-Mount Solar Farms

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 13:00  |  69   |   |   

Company Signs Agreement With Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Lead Application Process - KMB Design Group Is A Full Service Engineering Solutions Provider That Has Provided Designs And Engineering Services For Over 1,000 Projects Nationwide With Over 1,500 MW Of Solar Designed

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, recently announced that it had engaged a nationally known a full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing several ground-mount solar farms in the State of New York.

The Company previously contracted with KMB in order to have them conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations. Each site is 37 acres. The studies have been completed on two of the sites, This interconnection application is for the Hadley, N.Y. site.

CEO James DiPrima said: “An Interconnection Agreement is a contract with a utility for distributed generated systems, including solar photovoltaics. The agreement is a written notice to a utility company of plans to construct, install and operate any system which will be connected to the grid and must be submitted prior to the start of construction. After the utility receives the required documentation, the application is reviewed for approval.”

He continued: “Management is excited to enter this stage of operations, as it can be an important step in our efforts to continue to increase shareholder value.”

The project shall consist of the installation of 4,980 kWdc / 7,020 kWac of Photovoltaic modules installed on a ground mount racking system at Hadley - PV Installations, S Shore Road, Corinth, NY 12822. The projects shall be interconnected directly with the utility at one point of interconnection with a new service feeder from the utility substation. The scope of work will include Interconnection Drawings, electrical permit/construction drawings, and support through the construction phase.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application For Utility Interconnection Agreement For One Of Its Ground-Mount Solar Farms Company Signs Agreement With Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Lead Application Process - KMB Design Group Is A Full Service Engineering Solutions Provider That Has Provided Designs And Engineering Services For Over 1,000 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to ...
Transaction in Own Shares
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder
Gain Therapeutics to Present at 2021 International Virtual GM1 Community Conference
Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...