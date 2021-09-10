Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application For Utility Interconnection Agreement For One Of Its Ground-Mount Solar Farms

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( https://greensolarutility.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, recently announced that it had engaged a nationally known a full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing several ground-mount solar farms in the State of New York.

Company Signs Agreement With Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Lead Application Process - KMB Design Group Is A Full Service Engineering Solutions Provider That Has Provided Designs And Engineering Services For Over 1,000 Projects Nationwide With Over 1,500 MW Of Solar Designed

The Company previously contracted with KMB in order to have them conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations. Each site is 37 acres. The studies have been completed on two of the sites, This interconnection application is for the Hadley, N.Y. site.

CEO James DiPrima said: “An Interconnection Agreement is a contract with a utility for distributed generated systems, including solar photovoltaics. The agreement is a written notice to a utility company of plans to construct, install and operate any system which will be connected to the grid and must be submitted prior to the start of construction. After the utility receives the required documentation, the application is reviewed for approval.”

He continued: “Management is excited to enter this stage of operations, as it can be an important step in our efforts to continue to increase shareholder value.”

The project shall consist of the installation of 4,980 kWdc / 7,020 kWac of Photovoltaic modules installed on a ground mount racking system at Hadley - PV Installations, S Shore Road, Corinth, NY 12822. The projects shall be interconnected directly with the utility at one point of interconnection with a new service feeder from the utility substation. The scope of work will include Interconnection Drawings, electrical permit/construction drawings, and support through the construction phase.