Evergold Starts Drilling on its Snoball Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.
TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, FRA:A2PTHZ,
OTC:EVGUF) is pleased to report that drilling is now underway on the Company’s high-grade gold-silver discovery on Pyramid Peak, located on its Snoball property in northwest BC’s Golden
Triangle region. Two pads have now been constructed and a third is planned (Figure 1), all of which are located downslope to the southwest of drilling carried out in 2020 from the Apex pad. The
program is targeting up to 2,000 metres of drilling, weather allowing.
“It’s great to see the drill actually turning after the varied challenges getting to that point. Kudos to our exploration team under the guidance of Andy Mitchell and Charlie Greig, for getting us there,” said Kevin Keough, President & CEO. “Our fingers are crossed for potentially high-grade intercepts from Snoball, and pending assay results from our encouraging recently completed work at the GL1 Main gold-silver zone on our Golden Lion property, which the laboratory now reports are anticipated for mid October.”
About Evergold
Evergold Corp. has been assembled by a team with a record of recent success in B.C., namely the establishment of GT Gold Corp. in 2016 and the discovery in 2017 of the Saddle South epithermal Au-Ag mineralized zone and the Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposit, the latter of which holds more than 20 million ounces of gold equivalent in all categories. GT Gold was recently acquired by Newmont Corporation. Evergold combines four 100%-owned properties in prime B.C. geological real estate from well-known geologist C.J. (Charlie) Greig, with the recently optioned Rockland property in Nevada, seasoned management, and a qualified board. The Company’s flagship assets consist of the Golden Lion property, the Snoball property, and the past-producing high-grade Rockland gold-silver property in Nevada. All three properties host zones of precious metals that the Company believes offer considerable near-term upside.
Qualified Person
Andrew J. Mitchell, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Evergold Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
