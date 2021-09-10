Evergold Starts Drilling on its Snoball Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, FRA:A2PTHZ, OTC:EVGUF) is pleased to report that drilling is now underway on the Company’s high-grade gold-silver discovery on Pyramid Peak, located on its Snoball property in northwest BC’s Golden Triangle region. Two pads have now been constructed and a third is planned (Figure 1), all of which are located downslope to the southwest of drilling carried out in 2020 from the Apex pad. The program is targeting up to 2,000 metres of drilling, weather allowing.



“It’s great to see the drill actually turning after the varied challenges getting to that point. Kudos to our exploration team under the guidance of Andy Mitchell and Charlie Greig, for getting us there,” said Kevin Keough, President & CEO. “Our fingers are crossed for potentially high-grade intercepts from Snoball, and pending assay results from our encouraging recently completed work at the GL1 Main gold-silver zone on our Golden Lion property, which the laboratory now reports are anticipated for mid October.”